Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southwesterly to northwesterly winds will bring cooler temperatures and a deeper and persistent marine layer with pockets of fog and drizzle in the coastal regions on Saturday into Sunday morning as a weak low-pressure system moves through Central California.
In the wake of this departing low-pressure system, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds are forecast along the coastline on Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. These northwesterly winds will increase to moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 50 mph) levels on Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
A warming trend will develop on Wednesday through Friday as high pressure builds over the Central Coast and produces gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds, clear skies and much warmer temperatures, potentially reaching 15 and 20 degrees above normal. In fact, Santa Ynez could hit the low 90s on Thursday and Friday. These high temperatures could challenge daily records.
Note: At this time of the year, when the winds shift out of the northeast (Santa Lucia/offshore) and blow from the land out to the ocean, they transport pollens from the grasses and tress in the inland valleys and mountains toward the sea. At times like these, communities throughout the Central Coast will experience higher pollen counts.
The probability of an "April Miracle" is low. The longer-range models Canadian (GEM), European (EMCWF) and American (GFS) all indicate dry conditions continuing through April 11.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/65 45/65 44/68 52/71 53/80 53/81 54/83 54/72
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/72 43/74 40/75 45/79 47/84 49/91 49/89 50/87
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
47/66 46/64 46/66 49/70 50/76 49/77 50/76 52/68
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 51 and 54 degrees through Sunday, decreasing to 49 and 52 degrees on Monday into Wednesday.
Surf Report
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 15-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Saturday into Sunday morning.
Increasing northwesterly winds off the Northern and Central California coastline will generate an 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) on Sunday afternoon and will remain at this level through Tuesday.
A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 13-second period) will develop on Wednesday, decreasing to 4 to 6 feet with the same period next Thursday and Friday.