A whiplash weather pattern will develop, as mild and sunny conditions this weekend transition to cool and wet weather on Tuesday, followed by warmer and sunny skies on Wednesday through Friday.
A pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia winds developing during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest, and increasing to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels during the afternoon will start Saturday and will continue through Sunday as high pressure builds over California. Over this period, dry and mostly clear skies with 60- to 70-degree temperatures are expected in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez.
Monday will be a transitional day with increasing mid to high-level clouds as a cold front moves toward the Central Coast.
The ECMWF & GFS models indicate increasing southerly winds and rain on Tuesday, Nov. 9, as a cold front passes through our region. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain is expected, with the highest amounts in northern San Luis Obispo County.
Dry and warmer weather will develop throughout the Central Coast on Wednesday through next week as high pressure builds over California and gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds develop.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/72 49/67 46/65 49/62 51/70 50/74 51/77 52/76
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
44/78 46/72 38/70 46/67 47/77 43/80 44/81 45/82
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/71 52/67 46/67 49/65 52/72 51/77 52/78 53/76
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Friday.
Surf Report
Saturday's 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 14-second period) will remain at this level through Sunday.
A 5- to 7-foot westerly (275-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Monday into Tuesday morning, increasing to 6- to 8-feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) on Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline on Thursday through next week.