The County of Santa Barbara recognized newly-installed elected officials in a ceremony at the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The keynote was delivered by California Volunteers Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday, a member of Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration.
Traditionally, the county’s ceremony of elected officials is organized by the incoming chair of the Board of Supervisors. This year’s chair, First District Supervisor Das Williams, created a program that included a musical presentation by local artist Kelsey Klein, an invocation from Rabbi Daniel Brenner and a keynote address from Fryday.
The ceremony was originally supposed to be held on Jan. 10, but had to be postponed due to the county’s response to the Jan. 9 storm.
“During my time on the county Board of Supervisors, our county has had too many unprecedented disasters. We have continued to respond and persevere as a community and this ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate our resilience while acknowledging how much work there is to do to protect future generations from even greater challenges than we have faced,” said Williams. “We are very fortunate to have Chief Service Officer Fryday join us and inform us of the role we all have to play.”
Fryday serves as California’s Chief Service Officer, leading service, volunteer and civic engagement efforts throughout California.
Elected officials recognized include 2nd District Supervisor Laura Capps, 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido, Sheriff Bill Brown, District Attorney John Savrnoch, Treasurer-Tax Collector Harry Hagan, Auditor-Controller Betsy Shaeffer, Clerk, Recorder, and Assessor Joe Holland.
Lavagnino told the story of his swearing in this year, which happened at The UPS Store in Orcutt.
"They told me I had to be sworn in by Jan. 2 and it was Dec. 27," Lavagnino said. "The office was closed. So, I asked, 'Where do I go?' I just had to find a notary public. I was standing in line while people were returning their Christmas packages and I was taking the oath.
"Everyone asked, 'What's that line?'" Lavagnino quipped.
Tuesday's ceremony concluded with a reception.