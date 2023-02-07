020723 Lavagnino 01

5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino speaks about his swearing in for his term at Tuesday's meeting in this screengrab from the CSBTV YouTube page. 

 Contributed

The County of Santa Barbara recognized newly-installed elected officials in a ceremony at the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The keynote was delivered by California Volunteers Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday, a member of Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration.

Traditionally, the county’s ceremony of elected officials is organized by the incoming chair of the Board of Supervisors. This year’s chair, First District Supervisor Das Williams, created a program that included a musical presentation by local artist Kelsey Klein, an invocation from Rabbi Daniel Brenner and a keynote address from Fryday.

