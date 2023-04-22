The models indicate that this April will remain dry. The last time the month of April did not see any rain was in 2021. 

High pressure over the Central Coast will produce Chamber of Commerce weather throughout the region with clear skies and temperatures reaching the low-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez), the mid-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the mid-60s along the beaches on Saturday.

Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds are expected on Saturday afternoon and night.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

