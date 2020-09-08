'Change is here': Lompoc Councilman Victor Vega hoping mayoral campaign resonates with voters

As someone who was raised in Lompoc and has personally experienced many of the city’s ups and downs over the past several decades, Victor Vega said his heart and soul are firmly behind making his hometown a better place for all its residents.

It’s because of that, he said, that he decided seek a seat on the Lompoc City Council six years ago, and why he successfully ran for re-election four years later.

It’s also now why he said he’s looking to become mayor.

Vega, who was first elected to his City Council seat in 2014 and then re-elected in 2018, will go up against incumbent Jenelle Osborne for the Lompoc mayor’s seat in the Nov. 3 general election. If Vega wins the mayoral race, he will serve as mayor for the next two years. If he is unsuccessful, he will return to his District 2 City Council seat to serve out the remaining two years of that term.

Vega said this year has highlighted just how badly change is needed in the city, and he is confident he is the person to lead that change.

'A lot of unfinished challenges': Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne focused on infrastructure, quality of life in re-election bid A large part of Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne’s 2020 platform is focused on community and improving infrastructure to foster racial and economic equity within the city as it attempts to rebound from the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the people who have invested their livelihood and hard work in this town and rely on us [elected officials] to make things better for them now more than ever, I ask for you to let me lead to the best of my abilities and let my ongoing experience be utilized to the full extent,” he said.

“Let us be prepared for tough times and thrive throughout them. No excuses or pandering. Let us throw petty politics and preferential treatment out the window and get back to the common goal of making Lompoc a quality place to live.”