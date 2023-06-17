Except for the sporadic thunderstorms, tranquil conditions with below-normal temperatures and primarily overcast skies have persisted along the Central Coast for the first half of June.
However, a significant change in the weather pattern will develop on Juneteenth through this coming week as gale-force northwesterly winds return along the coastline, creating clearing skies during the late morning, afternoon, and evening.
Saturday through Sunday morning will see a deep marine layer with pockets of fog and mist, partially clearing during the afternoon as fresh strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds develop.
This weekend’s high temperatures will reach the low-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and the low-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will warm up to the mid-60s.
A dry cold front will move through the Central Coast Sunday night and, combined with a 1,032 millibar Eastern Pacific High centered about 1,100 miles northwest of Central California, will create a steep pressure gradient along the coastline.
Consequently, starting on Juneteenth and continuing through the coming week, strong to gale-force (25- to 38 mph with gusts to 45 mph) northwesterly winds will develop during the late morning, afternoon, and evening along the coastline.
These northwesterly winds will help to mix out the temperature inversion layer, leaving behind clearing skies for much of the day, but slightly cooler temperatures.
By the end of this week, inland temperatures will once again reach the 80s, and the coastal valleys will be in the mid-70s. The coastline will remain in the 60s.
The long-range models do not indicate any rain for the Central Coast through the end of June.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
57/71 55/68 52/67 49/71 50/71 51/68 51/70 52/71
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
58/81 53/78 51/74 51/78 52/79 52/80 53/81 54/81
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
57/70 55/65 54/65 51/68 52/68 52/65 53/69 53/70
Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 59 degrees through Sunday, decreasing to 53 to 55 degrees on Monday through next Sunday as upwelling increases.
Increasing northwesterly winds along the coastline will generate a pattern of 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) during the afternoon and night, decreasing to 5- to 7-feet during the morning.
This pattern will start Sunday and will continue through this upcoming week.
Combined with this northwesterly sea and swell will be 1- to 2-foot southern hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 14- to 16-second period) on Saturday through Friday.
This Date in Weather History (June 10):
1859 - Hot Santa Ana winds in southern California roasted fruit on one side at Santa Barbara. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)
Here is a snippet about the 1859 simoom from the Insider's Guide to Santa Barbara: Until 1934, Santa Barbara had a record high temperature on the U.S. Weather Bureau's books. On June 17, 1859, a simoom (scorching wind) swept down from the northwest, and the mercury soared to 133° Fahrenheit (about 56° Celsius).
Cattle dropped dead, and birds fell from the sky. The record was topped when the mercury hit 134° Fahrenheit (about 57° Celsius) in Death Valley in 1934.
However, no record of that 133°F measurement in Santa Barbara was ever made.
1882 - A tornado traveled more than 200 miles across the state of Iowa killing 130 persons. The tornado touched down about 90 miles west of Grinnell, and struck the town and college around sunset, killing 60 persons and causing more than half a million dollars damage.
Traveling at nearly 60 mph, the tornado hit Mount Pleasant about 11 p.m. causing another half a million dollars in damage. (David Ludlum)
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.