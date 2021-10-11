A girl sustained injuries after she was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South Pine and West Jones streets in Santa Maria on Monday.

The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. when the girl was crossing the intersection on a bicycle in a northbound direction and a vehicle was heading east, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Michael McGehee.

The girl was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for her injuries and is doing "OK," McGehee added.

The driver, who was not identified, was not cited or arrested, and stayed on scene with police, according to McGehee.

The collision is under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Traffic Bureau.