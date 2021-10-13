A girl sustained major injuries Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle on her way to school near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West El Camino Street, according to Santa Maria Police officials.

The collision reported shortly before 8 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Paul Flores Jr.

The girl was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

It's unclear if the driver was cited or arrested, although drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to SMPD officials. Police are investigating the incident.

This is the second vehicle collision with a child resulting in an injury in Santa Maria over the past three days. The first occurred on Monday near the intersection of South Pine and West Jones streets.

The girl injured in Monday's collision also was transported to the hospital, but was expected to be "OK," according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Michael McGehee.