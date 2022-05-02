The site of the former Children’s House Montessori School in Santa Maria is targeted for an affordable housing project to be processed under Senate Bill 35, according to the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department.
AMG & Associates LLP, a Santa Clarita firm acting as agent for the Palmerston Family Trust, submitted the project to the Planning and Development Department in fall 2021.
But after a review of the conceptual plans, the initially proposed project did not comply with all the requirements of county planning ordinances and Senate Bill 35, so on April 28 a new set of plans was submitted to Planning and Development, said the planner assigned to the project.
That triggered another 60-day period for reviewing the proposal for compliance, planner Shannon Reese said.
The plan for the Foster Road Apartments calls for construction of 60 units, all of them considered affordable for lower-income households, on a 4.12-acre parcel identified in the Orcutt Community Plan as Key Site H, located at 1331 E. Foster Road at Frontage Road, adjacent to Highway 101.
“Lower income” is defined by the state Health and Safety Code as 80% of the median income, which is adjusted for family size and revised annually.
Currently, two buildings associated with Children’s House and Family Partnership Charter School, totaling 6,600 square feet, are located on the property. Those would not be demolished and would continue to be used for child care.
“The plan is designed around those being part of the project,” Reese said.
According to the project description, the 58,827-square-foot development would consist of 27 studio apartments; three one-bedroom, one-bathroom units; 15 two-bedroom, one-bathroom units; and 15 three-bedroom, two-bathroom units.
One unit would be designated for a live-in manager.
Common laundry rooms would be located adjacent to trash rooms on each floor, and each apartment would be furnished with energy-efficient appliances. Parking would be provided in an open 87-space lot.
Amenities would include a bottom-floor community room leading out to a triangular plaza that would contain a playground and recreational equipment, barbecue grills with seating, and a gathering area with firepits and seating.
The property is zoned DR-8, or designed residential with eight units per acre allowed.
About 7,200 cubic yards of soil would have to be graded to accommodate the project, according to review information provided to the North Board of Architectural Review.
NBAR considered the conceptual plan Nov. 19, but because the project is being processed under Senate Bill 35, the board can’t impose changes and only conducted a courtesy review, Reese said.
Counties have very little regulatory authority over housing projects processed under Senate Bill 35 and can only be reviewed for consistency with design standards, residential and mixed use General Plan regulations and zoning ordinances.
Permits for the projects are ministerial — essentially approved by a planning director — and are not subject to public hearings and other discretionary processes.
However, to be eligible for Senate Bill 35 processing, projects must be aimed at a specified level of affordability and be located on an “infill” site, like a vacant parcel of land surrounded by development.
The bill, which became effective Jan. 1, 2018, was enacted to streamline the permitting process and reduce housing costs in areas that have not made significant progress toward meeting regional housing needs.
Santa Barbara County falls into that category.
AMG, the company designing the complex, specializes in a variety of institutional developments and worked on several locally, including Bill Libbon Elementary and Dr. Francisco Jiménez Elementary schools in Santa Maria.
Currently involved in constructing the Fine Arts Complex at Hancock College, the company has designed numerous fire stations, facilities for military bases and NASA, libraries, community centers and churches all around Southern California.
Children’s House Montessori School closed at the end of last school year when owners Robin and David Palmerston retired after 39 years of association with the school.
Family Partnership Charter School, which moved there in 2007, has continued operating at the East Foster Road facility following the Palmerstons' retirement.
In an interview with the Santa Maria Times in June 2021, Robin Palmerston said she hoped another program like hers would move in and continue educating young children.
But she said as a member of a Santa Barbara County Child Care Planning Council committee, after her retirement she planned to continue advocating for more child care opportunities, particularly as part of new housing developments.