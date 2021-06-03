A motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle collision along the Bell Street off-ramp in Los Alamos on Monday was identified by California Highway Patrol officials on Thursday.

The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m., when Mark Anderson, 52, of Buellton lost control of his 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle after the vehicle in front of him made a U-Turn on the off-ramp, from southbound Highway 101 in Los Alamos just south of Cat Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith.

The vehicle in front of Anderson, a 2005 Honda Civic driven by a 21-year-old male from Santa Maria, who wasn't identified, stopped in a driveway before turning back onto northbound Bell Street and directly into the path of the Harley-Davidson at an unknown speed.

The Civic's driver applied his brakes and veered slightly to the left, but Anderson lost control and was ejected after the motorcycle fell onto its right side. Both the motorcycle and Anderson continued to travel forward, crashing into the driver's side of the Civic, according to the CHP.

Anderson, who was wearing a helmet, was declared dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

The Civic's driver, who not injured and was wearing his seatbelt, was not suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time. A toxicology screen will be conducted on Anderson by the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office, according to the CHP.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. A GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses and raise money for Anderson's 14-year-old daughter was posted on Wednesday.