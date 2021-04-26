CHP identifies victim in Sunday's fatal Hwy 101 crash south of Solomon Summit

The victim in Sunday's fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 has been identified as 21-year-old Angel Morales of Santa Maria.
The California Highway Patrol did not give a time for the crash, but a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said they believe it happened sometime overnight but was not discovered until Sunday morning.
Morales was apparently driving a 2016 Lexus IS200 southbound on Highway 101 south of Solomon Summit at “an extremely high rate of speed” when he allowed the car to drift into the center median, the CHP report said.
The report said Morales “turned the steering wheel aggressively to the right,” which caused the Lexus to spin clockwise across both southbound lanes and off the west side of the highway, where it rolled over multiple times.
Because he was not wearing a safety belt, Morales was ejected from the rolling vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, the CHP said.
It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, the report said.
