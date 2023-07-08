Christine Bisson 01
Hancock College professor Christine Bisson, seen speaking with Arellanes Junior High School students about nutrition during a career carnival, has been elected to serve as new board chair for the 2023-2024 term for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. 

 Len Wood, Staff

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County announced that Christine Bisson has been elected to serve as the new board chair for the 2023-2024 term.

Bisson, who replaces interim board chair Charles Stolar, began her term on July 1.

Bisson is currently an associate professor and coordinator for the Food Science and Nutrition Program at Allan Hancock College, where she has been teaching since 2000.

