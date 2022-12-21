Project Pink check presentation.jpg

Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Executive Director Lori Willis, far right, is joined by Pastry Sous Chef Houstan Keasler, left, and Executive Pastry Chef Levi Richard during a Project Pink check presentation at the Chumash Casino Resort's pastry kitchen.

 Contributed

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center with check for $12,000 as part of the Chumash Casino Resort's Project Pink campaign held annually to during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout the month of October, the resort sold pink-colored snacks, sweets, specialty desserts and drinks in its various eateries, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the campaign.

This year’s sales totaled $6,331, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation matched that amount, dollar for dollar, resulting in a $12,662 donation to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center which serves patients throughout Santa Barbara County regardless of means to pay.

 

