Chumash Casino Resort receives award for zero waste efforts, green building

The Chumash Casino Resort last week was named one of eight recipients of the U.S. Green Building Council’s 2020 Leadership Award during the Greenbuild Virtual conference.

Joining Vanderbilt University in Detroit and seven others, the Chumash Casino Resort was recognized in part for its innovative approach to diverting waste and its TRUE Silver Zero Waste certification, which was awarded to the resort in 2019.

The building council described this year's recipients as being "at the forefront of green building and working to advance healthy, resilient and equitable buildings and communities," said a spokeswoman for the Chumash Casino Resort.

Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council and Green Business Certification Inc., said that between 2004 and 2008, the Chumash Casino Resort managed to reduce its total waste stream from 7.2 million pounds per year to 3.2 million.

“During the same period, it also increased recycling from 6% to 90%, established a food donation program to support local seniors, and developed a public education campaign highlighting best practices for the community,” Ramanujam added.

The leadership award, according to the U.S. Green Building Council, is presented to both public and private sector leaders who have shown a commitment in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), as well as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. The initiatives aim to enhance citywide sustainability and resilience, while introducing innovative waste management solutions.