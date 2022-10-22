California ballots now in voters hands include two propositions which could alter the face of legal gambling in the state, but only one is supported by Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, which operates the only casino on the Central Coast.

The tribe joins others across the state to support in-person betting on sports at tribal casinos and racetracks, and the legalization of dice games such as craps as proposed by Proposition 26, according to Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Chairman Kenneth Kahn.

If passed, the proposition would also legalize traditional roulette, currently played in California with cards rather than the unpredictable bouncing ball.

