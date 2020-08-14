Chumash Foundation pledges $100K to help Santa Ynez Valley schools adjust to COVID-19 restrictions

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation has pledged $100,000 to help Santa Ynez Valley schools address unforeseen costs related to COVID-19 restrictions that also require students and teachers to adopt a new distance learning model.

Funds will be divvied up among 12 Santa Ynez Valley schools, with exact amounts to be announced in the coming weeks, a spokeswoman said.

“We felt this was an opportunity to give our schools some assistance as they navigate distance learning and continue to provide a proper education for local youth,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “The schools in our community have different needs, so we’re hoping these funds will help ease the burden and provide access to the resources they need to operate a virtual classroom.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $25 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

