Business Committee group photo.jpg

Reelected to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians' tribal government, from left, are Business Committee member Gary Pace, Vice Chairman Mike Lopez, Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn, Secretary/Treasurer Maxine Littlejohn, and Business Committee member Raul Armenta.

 Contributed

Kenneth Kahn was elected to a fourth term as Chumash tribal chairman, while Mike Lopez, Maxine Littlejohn, Gary Pace and Raul Armenta were re-elected to their seats on the business committee following a recent vote by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians to select its governing body.

The tribe’s chairman and committee members each serve two-year terms and are responsible for establishing policies and overseeing the legal and business affairs of the tribe while providing for the economic well-being of its members.

With his re-election, Kahn, 45, continues his 20 years of service in tribal government. He was first elected to the business committee in 2003 and became the youngest person ever, at age 25, to serve on the tribe’s board. He has been re-elected in seven consecutive terms, with stints as secretary-treasurer and vice chairman, before winning a special election in 2016 to become chairman.

 

0
0
0
0
0