Citizens rally in Santa Maria to reopen California’s economy

About 50 protesters gathered near the Betteravia and Bradley roads intersection Saturday to rally for reopening California’s economy and ending coronavirus restrictions in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders.
People of all ages waved American flags and held up signs with such messages as “All jobs and freedoms are essential,” “Open up California,” “Give us our freedom back,” “I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful tyranny” and “Quarantine the sick, not the healthy.”
Local governments in Santa Barbara County are unprepared to handle cyberattacks and must take immediate steps in order to prevent such attacks from occurring, according to a Grand Jury report released last week.
Beaches in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will remain open. The news was part of a clarification from the governor's office Thursday regarding a memo provided Wednesday to the California Police Chiefs Association stating that all state beaches would be closed effective Friday, May 1.
With Council Member Karen Waite strongly dissenting, Solvang City Council members voted 4-1 Monday to reopen city parks and to urge county and state officials to turn over phased reopening decisions to local jurisdictions.
Taking aim at an industry it views as out-of-control, a citizen coalition is suing the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the owner of Busy Bee’s Organics, a 22-acre cannabis project on Highway 246 that was unanimously approved for a zoning permit last month.
