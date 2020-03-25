City, county organizations collaborate to offer senior food deliveries

Food deliveries to senior citizens throughout Santa Barbara County are now available through a partnership between the County Foodbank, the city of Santa Maria and the Community Action Commission as of Wednesday.

Deliveries of staple goods including dry beans, rice pasta and canned goods will be offered to individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals with disabilities 55 and older.

Requests for deliveries can be made by calling 211. The call center will be staffed by Santa Maria Public Library employees, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

Services will be limited to one delivery per household every other week, he added.

Delivery service will be available to all county areas except Cuyama, where the County Foodbank provides food to the Cuyama Family Resource Center.

Delivery staff will be made up of community volunteers as well as staff from partner organizations, including the Family Service Agency, Easy Lift, Community Partners in Caring, and the Friendship Center.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0