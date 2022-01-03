Lompoc City Hall reopened in a limited capacity Monday, Jan. 3, after a 10-day holiday break.
Utility bills, however, will not be accepted or processed until Thursday, Jan. 6, due to a financial management software update. In the meantime, bill payments can be placed in the yellow drop box located in the median of the parking lot entrance at Civic Center Plaza. Inquiries for new utility services can be sent via email to utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Other city facilities including the Lompoc Public Library, Anderson Recreation Center and the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center also reopened as of Monday.