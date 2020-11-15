City of Lompoc offers limited recreation programming

While the city Lompoc's recreation facilities remain closed to the public, some programming has resumed with limited capacity, including outdoor classes, swimming at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and passport services by appointment.
For additional information on available Lompoc Recreation Division programming, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. Further questions may be directed to Recreation Division staff at 805-875-8100.
Resources and information on Lompoc city services during the COVID-19 pandemic are updated and posted at www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
