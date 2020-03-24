City of Lompoc opens hotline for COVID-19 updates, information

An emergency operations center that was established by the city of Lompoc to help keep residents informed about issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak began accepting calls Tuesday.

The center is located at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, though it will not be physically open to the public in an effort to maintain social distancing and limit the spread of the coronavirus. Community members can access the center by calling 805-875-8071.

City employees will staff the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Residents are encouraged to call the center if they have questions or concerns related to city business amid the current pandemic.

Along with that center, residents also will be able to access coronavirus-related resources on a webpage created by the city at www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.

