City of Lompoc seeking input on spending of federal economic relief funds

The city of Lompoc is set to receive $13.19 million in federal economic relief funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and is seeking input on ways to allocate the community improvement funds.
Lompoc residents can offer their spending recommendations by submitting feedback via a community survey now through Friday, May 14.
The survey can be accessed at www.cityoflompoc.com/community/community-survey.
Areas of allocation to be prioritized by members of the community include funding for the city’s fire and police departments, public works, library, community benefits and parks and recreation divisions.
Feedback from the survey will be presented to the Lompoc City Council during the upcoming budget process, according to city staff.
Additional information on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is available at https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/1319
