The city of Lompoc will hold a community workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 18, in conjunction with the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market to gather input about improvements along the North H Street and Ocean Avenue corridors.
The city’s planning division and partner agencies will solicit the public on how the improvements would best be implemented.
Dubbed the Lompoc Streetscape Multi-Modal Improvements Project, work will focus on pedestrian and bicycle connections, as well as streetscape design and beautification along Lompoc’s major transportation corridors, Highway 1 and Highway 246.
The improvements, according to city officials, will address transit needs, safety issues, implement the city’s goal of ‘complete streets’ and help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The workshop will be held at the Lompoc Community Outdoor Market, in the 200 block of West Ocean Avenue, where members of the public are invited "to swing by the city's booth at the market" between 9 a.m. and noon to provide feedback.
Details on the project are available at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/community-development/lompoc-streetscape-multi-modal-improvements-project.