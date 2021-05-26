Lompoc will bring back its "Keep Your Cool Commercial Refrigeration" energy-efficiency program in June to encourage commercial business owners to retrofit inefficient refrigeration equipment.
The program is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and enrollment will end when all funds have been allocated.
According to a program spokesperson, the city will sponsor the program and cover up to 100% of costs to upgrade inefficient and dated refrigeration equipment in order to help businesses increase the lifespan of equipment and save energy and money.
Interested business owners can request a free energy audit of their refrigeration equipment to determine if energy savings are feasible at their locations, the spokesperson said.
Eligible products range from LED lighting and motor controllers to strip curtains and door closers.
For more information on the program, call Keep Your Cool staff at 800-449-3687. Those calling are asked to include their name, business name and a phone number for a return call.
The program is funded by the public benefit program charge — a 2.85% charge on electric use that is collected through the city’s utility billing department.
For more information on the city's conservation programs, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/utilities/conservation or contact 805-875-8252.