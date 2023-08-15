The Santa Maria City Council has proclaimed Aug. 15 as “Patty Boyd Day” to recognize Patricia “Patty” Rice Boyd’s impact on, and contributions to, the local community.
“Patty Boyd was a lifelong patron of the arts and a consummate piano teacher, whose generosity to Santa Maria continues to benefit many generations,” said public information manager for the city of Santa Maria Mark van de Kamp.
Patricia “Patty” Rice Boyd was born in 1920 as the granddaughter of Florence and W.H. Rice, who were among the early settlers of the Santa Maria Valley. Boyd attended Santa Maria High School in addition to Santa Maria Junior College. After graduating from San Jose State with a degree in music, she promptly returned to the Santa Maria Valley to teach piano privately and eventually joined the faculty of Allan Hancock College, teaching advanced piano.