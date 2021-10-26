Solvang residents and businesses remain under a Stage 2 drought resolution despite a deluge of rainfall this week which did little to address dire conditions.

“While we are truly grateful for the rainfall this week, it’s not nearly enough to reverse the current drought condition," said Solvang Mayor Charlie Uhrig. "We are still asking our residents and business owners to understand how serious our drought conditions are, and to keep in mind the following associated Stage 2 drought regulations."

The resolution, which went into effect Aug. 23, will remain in effect until lifted by city officials, keeps in place a number of mandatory water usage regulations adopted by the Solvang City Council. Customers are subject to water usage penalties as outlined in the city's posted resolution notice.

To access the notice and additional information about the current Stage 2 drought resolution and conditions, visit www.CityofSolvang.com or contact Solvang City Hall at 805-688-5575.

