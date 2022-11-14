zebras along Highway One .jpg

Zebras are seen as they scamper along Highway 1. The recent rains will keep area hills green.

 John Lindsey, Contributor

Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.

Like in 2018, a strong but dirty range of high pressure will allow a dissipating cold front to produce variable high-level clouds but no rain on Saturday. The main impact of this front will be strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds on Saturday afternoon and night.

Overnight lows will drop to the high-30s to low-40s throughout the Central Coast, while daytime highs will range from the low-60s at the beaches, the low to mid-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the inland valleys (Santa Ynez). 

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

