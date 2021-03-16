You have permission to edit this article.
Cleaning, painting of Cold Spring Bridge on Hwy 154 underway
A project to clean, paint and inspect the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge on Highway 154 now is underway, with completion expected in the spring of 2023. 

A spokesman for Caltrans District 5 said delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes as motorists encounter one-way reversing traffic control from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.

The $7 million project is being conducted by Certified Coatings of Fairfield.

Agency officials remind motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates, contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

 

