Clos Pepe Vineyards in Lompoc listed for $9.75 million
Clos Pepe Vineyards in Lompoc listed for $9.75 million

031621 Clos Pepe Up for Sale
Clos Pepe Vineyards on Highway 246 in Lompoc is on the market for $9.75 million.

4777 E Highway 246 from Atlas Imagery on Vimeo.

Longtime vintners Stephen and Cathy Pepe have listed their 41-acre Clos Pepe Vineyards in Lompoc for $9.75 million, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.

The family-owned vineyard and estate, located near the middle of the Santa Rita Hills Appellation on Highway 246, is known for producing award-winning pinot noir and chardonnay wines. 

The listing describes the estate as a two-story, four-bedroom, Tuscan-style villa that offers panoramic views of vineyards and gently rolling hills dotted with cattle. The property also features a barn, second residence, pool and spa, and fruit trees.

The Pepes purchased the property in 1994 and harvested their first crop of grapes in 1998, the same year they planted the rest of their 29-acre vineyard. 

Napa Valley-based producer Walt Wines in March 2015 signed a 15-year lease with the Pepes upon their retirement, assuming temporary rights to the grape lineage under the Walt label.

 

