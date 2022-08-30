083022 101 _ 135 bridge

Roadwork in Los Alamos will result in a 24-hour closure of Highway 135 between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

 Contributed

A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will continue Tuesday, Sept. 6, with demolition of the northbound bridge.

A temporary shuttle service will be available to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.

 

