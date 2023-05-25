Closure of the No. 1 southbound lane at US Highway 101 south of the Gaviota Tunnel is expected beginning Tuesday, May 30 and lasting approximately three to five weeks with further work to be completed by fall, Caltrans District 5 officials announced.
According to officials, the emergency project is to repair scour damage caused by the storms in January.
The $15 million repair project, conducted by CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, will affect two miles of highway beginning just north of the US 101/State Route 1 interchange.
The closure will also allow work crews to complete further roadwork at the site, where temporary traffic barriers and additional traffic control devices will be installed, enabling work to be done in the median for construction of a temporary lane, officials said.
Officials noted that traffic will shift into this temporary lane over the summer for approximately six months to allow for work on the pile wall on the slope adjacent to the highway.
Motorists are urged to drive slowly and carefully in work zones and heed electronic message boards that advise of the lane closure and eventual traffic shift.
Road information and updates are can be found on Twitter at @CaltransD5, Facebook at Caltrans Central Coast (District 5), and Instagram at @Caltrans_D5.