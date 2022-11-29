The public will encounter road closures in two locations along state routes 1 and 246 on Friday between 3 and 9 p.m. during Lompoc's annual Children’s Christmas Parade.

Routes closed to through traffic will be State Route 1 on H Street from North Avenue to F Street, and State Route 246 on H Street  from J Street to SR 1.

Signage will be in place notifying the public of the road closures, Caltrans officials noted.

 

