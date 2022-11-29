The public will encounter road closures in two locations along state routes 1 and 246 on Friday between 3 and 9 p.m. during Lompoc's annual Children’s Christmas Parade.
Routes closed to through traffic will be State Route 1 on H Street from North Avenue to F Street, and State Route 246 on H Street from J Street to SR 1.
Signage will be in place notifying the public of the road closures, Caltrans officials noted.
The parade, which will run from 6 to 8 p.m., is slated to roll down H Street starting at Pine Street before turning west on Ocean Avenue and heading south to I Street.
After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, at the corner of Cypress and H Street, where parade winners will be announced.
Lighting of the community Christmas tree at Centennial Park also will take place, and there will be a chance to visit with Santa.
Caltrans District 5 cautions motorists to drive slowly and carefully in work zones.