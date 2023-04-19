A display by the Clothesline Project was held at Allan Hancock College's Santa Maria campus on Wednesday.

Hancock’s Student Health Services partnered with the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center to bring the Clothesline Project to Santa Maria.

Each shirt in the display is typically made by a survivor of violence or by someone who has lost someone they know to violence. Materials were available for anyone who wanted to create a shirt to add to the display.

