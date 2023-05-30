Local media members and rodeo sponsors gathered to learn the way of the rodeo by attending the return of Clown College Tuesday.

Participants were able to receive their degree by partaking in saddle bronc riding and bareback riding, learning how to rope, barrel roll, barrel race and how to put a saddle on a saddle bronc. Other requirements were sitting on a horse while holding up a flag that represents their company or organization and how to open the shoot properly.

“It’s a great way to start the rodeo week and I think it’s great they invite the media to come out and be a part of it and I’m just excited for it,” said Terri Leifeste, publisher of the Santa Maria Times.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

