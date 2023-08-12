A trough of low pressure along the California coastline will continue to produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds, plenty of marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist in the coastal regions, and average seasonal temperatures this week.
Persistent onshore flow from the Pacific Ocean will allow the marine layer to develop in the coastal regions during the night and morning, partially clearing during the afternoon through the coming week.
The inland valleys will remain mostly clear. Over this period, temperatures will remain normal for August, with the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) warming to the high-80s to the low-90s, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will reach the low to mid-70s.
Due to warmer seawater temperatures, the beaches will range from the low to mid-60s.
August and September is the season for the North American Monsoon. The remnants of another tropical cyclone off the coast of Mexico are expected to stream northward over the Central Coast on August 23, 24, and 25, producing widely scattered rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
The long-range weather models still do not indicate any Santa Lucia (northeasterly) wind events as a thermal low remains over the Central Valley, and the Eastern Pacific is anchored about 1,200 west of Santa Barbara County.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/70 54/71 57/73 57/74 57/74 56/73 57/76 58/78
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/86 54/88 56/86 56/90 57/93 54/94 55/96 57/98
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/68 56/70 56/72 57/73 56/72 56/72 56/74 56/77
Decreasing northwesterly winds along California's coast have produced less upwelling which in turn has allowed the ocean along our coastline to warm up. Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 59 degrees through Monday, increasing to 59 to 62 degrees on Tuesday through Friday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday and will remain at this level through Friday.
Combined with this northwesterly swell will be a 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (230-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) on Sunday through Wednesday.
This Date in Weather History (Aug. 12):
1778 - A Rhode Island hurricane prevented an impending British-French sea battle, and caused extensive damage over southeast New England.
1933 - The temperature at Greenland Ranch in Death Valley hit 127 degrees to establish a U.S. record for the month of August.
1936 - The temperature at Seymour, TX, hit 120 degrees to establish a state record.
2020 - The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model is keeping the Central Coast dry, while NOAA's Global Forecast System (GFS) is indicating rain showers on Thursday morning and afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. Regardless, if we see rain or virga (precipitation that evaporates before reaching the ground) it will be muggy, especially away from the coastline.
John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.