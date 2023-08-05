The normal temperature during July at Paso Robles Airport stands at 73.4°F.
However, the airport recorded an average temperature of 77.2°F last month, indicating a deviation of 3.8 degrees, making it hotter than typical. However, the Santa Maria Airport experienced an average temperature of 62.8°F in July, approximately 1.4 degrees lower than the historical data.
Across most coastal areas, temperatures have trended cooler than usual due to the consistent marine layer presence. This has led to overcast skies with intermittent mist and fog.
This week, a comparable weather pattern is anticipated along the coastal regions. Marine low clouds will prevail, accompanied by pockets of mist and light drizzle overnight.
In fact, a significant portion of the beaches might remain overcast throughout the day, often referred to as "Fogust."
The prevailing winds are expected to be gentle to moderate, ranging from 8 to 18 mph, blowing in from the northwest until next Saturday.
Moving away from the coastline, the inland valleys, such as Santa Ynez, will experience triple-digit temperatures on Sunday. In contrast, the coastal valleys, like Santa Maria and Lompoc, will reach the low-80s on Sunday.
A tropical cyclone is expected to develop off Baja California on Sunday.
Variable amounts of subtropical moisture will stream northward over the Central Coast from this storm. This condition will produce scattered mid to high-level clouds, creating cooler temperatures but higher humidity levels on Monday into Wednesday, with the inland valleys warming to the high-80s to the low-90s and the costal valleys the 70s.
Inland valleys temperatures will warm to the 90s by Thursday and will continue to reach 90-degree levels through the following week. The coastal valleys will reach the high-70s by Friday and are expected to remain at this level through the following week.
The beaches should remain overcast and cool.
The weather models still do not indicate any Santa Lucia (northeasterly) wind events as a thermal low remains over the Central Valley and the Eastern Pacific, anchored about 1,000 miles west of Santa Barbara County.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/78 56/82 57/74 53/75 53/75 54/72 55/76 57/78
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/92 57/100 58/91 53/89 52/89 54/90 55/91 57/98
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/71 56/80 57/73 53/71 54/71 54/72 55/74 56/77
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Tuesday, increasing to 56 to 58 degrees on Wednesday through Saturday.
A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday and Sunday, decreasing to 4- to 6-feet by Monday.
This swell will decrease to 3- to 5-feet with the same period on Tuesday and will remain at this level through next Saturday.
Combined with this northwesterly sea and swell will be 1-foot southerly (180-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 14-second period) on Monday through Wednesday.
This Date in Weather History (Aug. 5):
1961 - The temperature at Ice Harbor Dam, WA, soared to 118 degrees to equal the state record established at Wahluke on the 24th of July in 1928. The afternoon high of 111 degrees at Havre, MT, was an all-time record for that location.
2016 - The winds aloft are forecast to continue to blow out of the southwest through Saturday. This condition will help to reduce the smoke from the 52,000 acre Soberanes Fire near Big Sur in Monterey County.
However, the surface winds will continue to blow out of the northwest, which will continue to bring in variable amounts of smoke from the north through the weekend.
This condition has produced an odd combination of smoke, fog and drizzle along the beaches, coastal valleys and most locations in the North County as an upper-level low pressure system off the Pacific Northwest produces a deep marine layer.
John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.