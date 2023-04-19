CCBC 2022 Ribbon Cutting Flying90 Photo.JPG

Cold Coast Brewer will host Route One Farmers Market for an Earth Day-themed fundraising event Saturday, April 22. In this photo, the brewery celebrates its official ribbon-cutting ceremony held in 2022. 

Route One Farmers Market is celebrating four years in the community with an Earth Day-themed fundraising event slated for Saturday, April 22 at COLD Coast Brewing Co. in downtown Lompoc.

Through the event, the nonprofit aims to expand its reach in the local community by providing greater access to healthy food options. 

The day begins at 2 p.m. when Route One will “take over” Cold Coast's West Ocean Avenue space with indoor and outdoor workshops, according to Shelby Wild Brown, executive director of Route One.

Route One manager and founder Shelby Wild stands beside her company's custom-designed mobile food truck that rolls through Lompoc doling out fresh fruits and vegetables each week.

