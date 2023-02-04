The Santa Maria Airport recorded 7.40 inches of rain in January. On average, the airport records 2.74 inches. The record for the month is 11.78 inches which occurred in January 1995.
A cold front will produce gusty southerly winds and rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, followed by Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds that will create dry and clear conditions this upcoming week.
Saturday will start mostly clear, with daytime highs reaching the mid-60s throughout northern Santa Barbara County.
A 998 millibar low-pressure system will develop off the Washington coastline, and the associated cold front will be intensified by vigorous upper-level winds as it approaches the Central Coast.
This cold front will create fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and a few scattered rain showers will follow on Sunday afternoon and night.
Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.25 and 0.75 of an inch.
Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph with gusts to 35 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning will start on Monday and continue through Friday.
These winds will create clear skies with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Overnight lows will drop to the high-30s to low-40s throughout Santa Barbara County, while daytime highs will reach the mid-60s.
The next chance of rain is expected on Feb. 12; rainfall amounts are forecast to remain below a tenth of an inch as a weak front dissipates over the Central Coast. The long-range models are advertising a fierce storm on Feb. 17, but this far out, the models will probably change. Stay tuned to the Santa Maria Times for updates.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/65 50/58 41/60 39/67 41/63 40/63 41/64 42/65
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
39/66 48/57 38/61 38/66 40/65 38/64 38/63 39/64
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/66 51/58 42/61 39/64 42/62 41/62 42/64 43/65
Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 59 degrees through Saturday.
A 6- to 8-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday through Sunday morning, increasing to 9- to 11-feet (with an 8- to 14-second period) Sunday afternoon through Monday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly swell (with an 8- to 17-second period) will arrive along our coastline on Tuesday and will remain at this at this level through Saturday.
This Date in Weather History (Jan. 21):
2004 - 7.15 inches of rain deluges Pinson, AL, setting an all-time record rainfall over 24 hours for the town.
2007 - Kahului reports a minimum temperature of 54°F, a daily low temperature record for the date. (Weather Doctor)
2018 - The Paso Robles Airport reached 81 degrees on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 78 set back in 1978. The San Luis Obispo County Airport hit 86, while the Santa Maria Airport reached 83 on Saturday, which was one degree short of the all-time daily record of 84.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.