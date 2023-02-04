The Santa Maria Airport recorded 7.40 inches of rain in January. On average, the airport records 2.74 inches. The record for the month is 11.78 inches which occurred in January 1995.

A cold front will produce gusty southerly winds and rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, followed by Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds that will create dry and clear conditions this upcoming week. 

Saturday will start mostly clear, with daytime highs reaching the mid-60s throughout northern Santa Barbara County. 

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

