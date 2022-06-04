A late-season, low-pressure system and associated cold front will move southward down the California coastline later Saturday into Sunday.
This system will produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds during the afternoon, decreasing during the night and morning, a deeper and more persistent marine layer with areas of dense fog and drizzle during the night and morning, mid- to high-level clouds and cooler temperatures throughout the Central Coast.
Note: This storm will spread rain as far south as the Bay Area to Yosemite Saturday night into Sunday morning. Showers will continue through Sunday afternoon but will likely be limited to elevated terrain by Sunday evening. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out across the northern Sacramento Valley Sunday afternoon.
In the cold front's wake, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-gale force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds and mostly clear skies will develop along the coastline Monday into Tuesday.
High pressure will build over Central California on Wednesday into the following weekend, producing warmer temperatures with the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) reaching triple-digit levels as early as next Saturday and will continue to reach into the 100-degree territory through Sunday, if not longer. The coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will reach into the low 80s, while the beaches will remain in the 60s under mostly overcast skies (June Gloom).
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
50/68 51/73 53/72 51/74 51/74 52/78 57/80 56/81
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/78 51/81 53/81 52/86 53/90 60/92 61/96 62/100
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
49/66 53/67 54/67 52/68 52/70 54/73 57/77 56/80
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 50 to 54 degrees through Sunday, decreasing to 49 to 52 degrees on Monday into Friday.
Surf Report
Saturday's 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) will remain at this level Monday morning.
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) on Monday afternoon into Thursday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere:
Saturday's 2- to 3-foot (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will remain at this level, but with a gradually shorter period through Sunday.