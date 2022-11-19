This week will resemble last week's weather as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cool and crisp mornings, mild afternoons, and dry conditions through the Thanksgiving Day weekend.

However, a significant change in the weather pattern will develop the following week into the first part of December.

A 1,044 millibar high over the Great Basin will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) and, at times, gusty Santa Lucia winds during the night and morning, shifting out of the northwest during the afternoon. These winds will keep the marine layer out to sea.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

