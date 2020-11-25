College Park community meetings rescheduled for December

The remaining two virtual community meetings about a proposed new skate park at College Park have been rescheduled.
The city so far has held a series of four Zoom community meetings, along with a socially distant in-person meeting last month at College Park.
The final two community meetings were scheduled for Nov. 12 and Nov. 23 but have been postponed for the following two dates:
6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, via Zoom
6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, via Zoom
The city of Lompoc is applying for state Proposition 68 grant funding to design and construct a new community and skate park at College Park, and is seeking the public’s input on the project.
Residents are encouraged to participate in the meetings for an opportunity to review preliminary designs.
The links to join the Zoom meetings and dial-in information will be posted on the College Park Proposition 68 Construction Project webpage a few days prior to each meeting.
As another means of gathering public input, community members are invited to fill out a College Park project survey.
