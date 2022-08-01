Rodney Carrington 2022

Actor and country music singer Rodney Carrington is set to perform Aug. 12 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

 Contributed

Comedian, actor and country music singer Rodney Carrington will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, as part of his "Let me in!" U.S. tour.

Carrington's comedy act typically combines stand-up comedy and original music — a unique act that he launched in 1998 with his major label comedy CD debut "Hangin' With Rodney."

His reach grew with nine additional Top 10 comedy albums, including “Live,” “Greatest Hits,” “King of the Mountains,” “El Nino Loco,” “Laughter's Good” and “The Hits” — all of which continue to receive radio airplay and regularly place on the national comedy charts, according to reports. 

0
0
0
0
0