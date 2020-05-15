Commencement postponed: Hancock College students disappointed, but opt for in-person ceremony

Hancock College to consider offering remote classes in the fall A committee made up of Hancock College administrators, faculty, staff and student representatives is recommending that the college continue to offer the majority of its classes remotely during the upcoming fall semester, the college announced Monday.

"They were kind of bummed, because I'm the first one in my family to graduate with a degree, so that would have been cool for them to see," Little said.

In the college's Tuesday announcement, President Dr. Kevin Walthers said the college will pursue a potential in-person ceremony in August.

"The students were loud and clear: a virtual celebration has limited appeal, and receiving a diploma in person is important to students, their family, and their community. So the challenge for Hancock is to create an experience that honors students' wishes while keeping everyone safe," Walthers said.

Heidi Mendiola, ASBG student trustee and a soon-to-be graduate studying administration of justice, said the commencement delay is disappointing but ultimately the best choice for students.

“My family and I are saddened that we couldn’t get the graduation we had planned for this spring. However, I am extremely happy that Allan Hancock College is making an effort to still have graduation despite it being postponed. I know that the first priority for the college is having the staff and students safety come first. I’m hoping for the best, and I know that Hancock's decision to postpone graduation is the right decision,” Mendiola said.