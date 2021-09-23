Lompoc city officials are making a final push to gather community input on how to best carry out streetscape and transportation improvements along Highway 1 and 246 corridors before the Sept. 27 deadline.
The online survey found in both English and Spanish will remain open until Monday and can be found at www.cityoflompoc.com/streetscape.
Prior to participating in the survey, residents are encouraged to first watch the Streetscape Multi-Modal Improvements Project presentation located on the same website.
The city is working with consultants RRM Design Group and Toole Design to focus on pedestrian and bicycle connections, as well as streetscape design and beautification, along the North H Street (Highway 1) and Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) corridor.
The improvements also will address transit needs and safety issues, implementing the city’s goal of "complete streets" and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Grant funding for the improvements was secured in November 2018 from Caltrans through Senate Bill 1.
To date, the city has conducted an analysis of opportunities and constraints in the project area, as well as stakeholder interviews with various community members.
Completion of a design plan is anticipated in early 2022, according to officials, and will be reviewed by the Lompoc Planning Commission and Lompoc City Council. Community input also will be weighed.