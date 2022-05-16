Members of the public are being invited to provide feedback on two new playground equipment designs, one of which will be installed at Lompoc's Thompson Park, according to city officials.
An online survey currently is being conducted to collect design preferences from the public no later than 5 p.m. Monday, May 16.
The Thompson Park Playground Design survey offers two voting options and can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/TG6CDW7 .
The dilapidated playground equipment dating back to 2009, which has been closed to the public since November 2021 due to safety concerns, was not replaced in 2018 when other areas of the park underwent a renovation.
Funding for the new park design project will be covered by park impact revenue, Community Development Block Grant funding and grant money.
A warming trend will continue into the weekend as high pressure builds over Central California. Away from the Pacific Ocean, temperatures will warm to the mid-90s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and mid-80s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc).
SpaceX is targeting Friday as launch time for its Falcon 9 rocket slated to blast off at 3:07 p.m. from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-4 and carry 53 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit.
Lompoc City Council members opened the door to increasing transient occupancy tax when they directed city staff May 3 to begin preparing a ballot initiative that would place more funding in public safety department coffers.