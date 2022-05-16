Members of the public are being invited to provide feedback on two new playground equipment designs, one of which will be installed at Lompoc's Thompson Park, according to city officials.

An online survey currently is being conducted to collect design preferences from the public no later than 5 p.m. Monday, May 16.

The Thompson Park Playground Design survey offers two voting options and can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/TG6CDW7 .

The dilapidated playground equipment dating back to 2009, which has been closed to the public since November 2021 due to safety concerns, was not replaced in 2018 when other areas of the park underwent a renovation.

Funding for the new park design project will be covered by park impact revenue, Community Development Block Grant funding and grant money.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

