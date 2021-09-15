Lompoc city officials are seeking community input on how to best carry out streetscape and transportation improvements along the Highway 1 and 246 corridors.

The city is working with consultants RRM Design Group and Toole Design to focus on pedestrian and bicycle connections, as well as streetscape design and beautification, along the North H Street (Highway 1) and Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) corridor.

The improvements also will address transit needs and safety issues, implement the city’s goal of "complete streets" and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The grant funding for the improvements was secured in November 2018 from Caltrans through Senate Bill 1.

To date, the city has conducted an analysis of opportunities and constraints in the project area, as well as stakeholder interviews with various community members.

Completion of a design plan is anticipated in early 2022, according to officials, and will be reviewed by the Lompoc Planning Commission and Lompoc City Council. Community input also will be weighed.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Streetscape Multi-Modal Improvements Project website and watch the presentation recording before participating in the survey. Both can be found at www.cityoflompoc.com/streetscape.

The survey will remain open until Sept. 27, a city spokeswoman said.