Community members stage Lompoc's first-ever public Juneteenth celebration

Dozens of Lompoc residents joined together Friday for the city’s first-ever communitywide Juneteenth celebration.

Community members of various backgrounds participated in the event, which was held to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. It was on June 19, 1865 — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation — that union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War had ended and that African American slaves were now free.

The Lompoc celebration was organized by a group of residents who have pushed for reforms and for an end to racially-biased policing practices in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed last month by a Caucasian police officer in Minneapolis.

The gathering was held in conjunction with Food Truck Friday in the 100 block of North V Street.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

