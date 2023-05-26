Throughout "Older Americans Month," Community Partners in Caring has been busy reminding the community of the services and opportunities available for aging residents.

Kaley Wise, marketing coordinator for Community Partners in Caring, which has offices in Santa Maria and serves all of Santa Barbara County, says the best way to celebrate the month is to sign up and volunteer to help.

“During this special month, we recognize the impact our clients have had in shaping our society and coming together as a community to support them through free services that we offer,” said Wise.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0